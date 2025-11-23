U’khand reschedules public holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day to Nov 25

Dehradun, Nov 23 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has revised the date of the public holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day for 2025, shifting it from November 24 to November 25.

The change has been notified through an official order issued by the state's General Administration Department.

The earlier notification had listed November 24 (Monday) as a public holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. The new order partially amends that notification.

According to the government, the holiday will now be observed on November 25 (Tuesday), instead of the previously declared November 24.

The revised date will apply to state government offices, non-government offices, and educational institutions across Uttarakhand.

The notification clarifies that the revised public holiday will not apply to the Uttarakhand Secretariat, the State Assembly, and those government offices where a five-day work week is in force. Such establishments will continue to follow their existing schedule, as per norms. The order states that the revised notification should be considered applicable strictly to the extent of the date change, with all other conditions remaining unaltered.

No modifications have been made to any other holidays or clauses mentioned in the earlier 2024 notification.

State officials said the decision was taken to ensure that the observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day aligns with the accurate calendar date for 2025.

The Sikh community traditionally marks the day to commemorate the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, who is remembered for his defence of religious freedom and his sacrifice under the Mughal regime.

The revised order has been digitally signed by Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, Uttarakhand. Copies of the amended notification have been circulated to all relevant administrative departments, district authorities, and senior officials for compliance.

Public institutions and offices covered under the notification have been instructed to implement the revised date and update their holiday schedules accordingly.

The General Administration Department has also directed concerned departments to ensure that the revised information is communicated effectively so that employees and institutions are aware of the correct holiday date.

With the updated order, November 25 will now be observed as the official public holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day across the state, replacing the earlier notified date.

