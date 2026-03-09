U’khand: Dhami govt unveils Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget; prioritises poor, youth, farmers and women

Gairsain (Chamoli), March 9 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Monday presented a Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, placing strong emphasis on inclusive development through the “GYAN” model. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state’s development strategy is built on four pillars—poor welfare, youth empowerment, support for farmers (annadata), and women’s empowerment.

The budget was presented on the first day of the Assembly’s Budget Session following the Governor’s address, a first in the state’s history. The session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13 at the Vidhan Bhavan in Bharadisain (Gairsain), the summer capital of the state.

While presenting the budget, CM Dhami, who is also in charge of the finance portfolio, said the government aims to ensure that every section of society becomes part of the state’s development process. “Our goal is to build a prosperous, empowered and self-reliant Uttarakhand by connecting every citizen with the mainstream of development,” he said.

Under the ‘G’ component of the GYAN model—Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor)—the government has allocated significant funds to social welfare and housing schemes.

A major provision of Rs 1,300 crore has been made for the Annapurti Scheme, aimed at ensuring food security for economically weaker families. Moreover, Rs 298.35 crore has been allocated for the rural component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and Rs 56.12 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

The government has also set aside Rs 25 crore for housing assistance to economically weaker sections (EWS). Another Rs 42 crore will be used to provide free travel facilities to designated categories of passengers in buses operated by the state transport corporation.

To ease the financial burden on poor households, the budget includes Rs 43.03 crore as a subsidy on cooking gas. Social security measures have also been strengthened, with Rs 167.05 crore allocated for pension schemes, including the Divyang Pension, Teelu Rauteli Pension and other welfare pensions.

In addition, Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for the rehabilitation of families affected by natural disasters in the hill state.

The ‘Y’ in the GYAN model stands for youth development. The government led by CM Dhami has announced several schemes which are aimed at boosting employment, entrepreneurship and skill development.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 60 crore has been made for the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme to encourage entrepreneurship among young people. Another Rs 10 crore has been set aside for the Migration Prevention Scheme, which aims to reduce rural outmigration by creating employment opportunities within the state.

For skill development, Rs 62.29 crore has been allocated to the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana to train rural youth for employment.

The government has also allocated Rs 155.38 crore as assistance to non-government colleges and Rs 10 crore for payment of honorarium to education volunteers (Shiksha Mitras). Similarly, Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for the Mukhyamantri Yuva Unnayan Yojana, and Rs 3.34 crore for the ULLAS New Literacy Programme.

Under the ‘A’ component of the GYAN framework—Annadata—the government has proposed several measures to strengthen the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors.

A provision of Rs 39.90 crore has been made for the Trout Promotion Scheme to encourage fish farming in the state’s cold-water regions. Another Rs 3.5 crore has been allocated for a scheme to supply live sheep, goats and poultry to battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which will help local farmers generate income.

The Deendayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmer Welfare Scheme has been allocated Rs 42.5 crore to strengthen cooperative farming initiatives. Under the Mission Apple programme, Rs 42 crore has been set aside to promote apple cultivation and improve orchard productivity.

To encourage dairy farmers, Rs 32 crore has been allocated for the milk price incentive scheme for dairy producers. The Chief Minister State Agriculture Development Scheme will receive Rs 20 crore to support agricultural innovations and infrastructure.

The government has also allocated Rs 12.43 crore for the Chief Minister Fisheries Development Scheme and Rs 160.13 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. In addition, Rs 12 crore has been earmarked for the Millet Mission to promote traditional grains and strengthen nutritional security.

Other initiatives include Rs 5.75 crore for promoting local crops and Rs 12.06 crore for the Farmer Pension Scheme.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government is introducing a gender budget to promote gender equality, calling it a significant step towards women’s empowerment. Under this initiative, an allocation of Rs 19,692.02 crore has been made for the financial year 2026–27. The budget also outlines several new initiatives aimed at strengthening infrastructure, tourism and technology in the state.

An allocation of Rs 1,027 crore has been proposed as infrastructure support from the central government for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. Tourism infrastructure development will receive Rs 100 crore to promote the state’s tourism potential. Rs 400 crore has been earmarked to ensure pothole-free roads across the state.

Several projects along the Ganga River have been proposed, including Rs 10 crore each for the Haridwar Ganga Corridor Project and the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project. Another Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the development of riverfront projects along the Saryu and other rivers.

To promote technological development, Rs 15 crore has been earmarked for implementing cybersecurity systems, while Rs 10.5 crore will be used to promote emerging technologies and artificial intelligence initiatives in the state.

The government has also allocated Rs 10 crore for the development of a Spiritual Economic Zone, Rs 5 crore for the House of Himalayas initiative and Rs 4.5 crore for the Uttarakhand and Bharat Darshan programme aimed at promoting cultural tourism.

Several social initiatives have also been included in the budget. The government has allocated Rs 112.02 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund to enhance women’s safety measures. Other provisions include Rs 2 crore for the “Aapda Sakhi” programme to support women in disaster management and Rs 5 crore for the Gram Prahari initiative aimed at strengthening village-level monitoring systems.

Funds have also been set aside for social infrastructure, including Rs 4.5 crore for de-addiction centres, Rs 5 crore for library construction and Rs 10 crore for stadiums at the Nyaya Panchayat level.

In addition, Rs 19 crore has been allocated for rescue centres and Rs 3.73 crore for establishing a foreign employment cell to help youth explore overseas job opportunities.

--IANS

brt/uk