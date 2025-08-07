U'khand CM Dhami visits cloudburst-hit Pauri Garhwal after two killed; oversees rescue ops

Pauri Garhwal, Aug 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited the disaster-hit Pauri Garhwal district to assess the damage caused by a devastating cloudburst that struck the region a day earlier.

The cloudburst in the Pabau and Thalisain blocks resulted in multiple casualties and widespread destruction of homes, roads, and bridges.

CM Dhami, accompanied by officials and local leaders, instructed the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance and said he was personally monitoring the situation from the ground.

The Chief Minister's Office said CM Dhami met with local residents and reviewed the ongoing relief efforts.

The Pauri District Magistrate confirmed that teams have been working relentlessly since the incident to provide aid and support.

Tragically, two women -- Bimla Devi and Asha Devi -- lost their lives after being buried under debris in Burasi village of Pabau block.

A residential house and a cowshed were also destroyed, with reports indicating several cattle may still be trapped.

Multiple people remain missing following the cloudburst-triggered flash floods. An iron bridge was also washed away, cutting off access to several villages and further complicating relief efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the incident, CM Dhami posted, "The sad news of damage due to heavy rainfall and some casualties has been received from Buransi and Bankura villages in Pauri district."

"As soon as the information was received, rescue operations were conducted from three directions -- Chaukhriyal, Pabau, and Thalisain -- to reach the villages and provide all possible assistance to the people," he added.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure proper medical care for the injured and to evacuate affected individuals to safer areas.

--IANS

sd/rad