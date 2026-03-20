Ujjain to emerge as religious, cultural and industrial hub: MP CM

Ujjain, March 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, addressing an event in Ujjain on Friday, said that in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028, all roads connecting to Ujjain are being developed into four‑lane and six‑lane highways.

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He stated that the state government is making all possible efforts to make this edition of Ujjain’s Simhastha “unprecedented and historic”, with preparations progressing rapidly.

Around 30 kilometres of new ghats are being constructed along the banks of the Shipra River.

Yadav further said Ujjain is also being developed from the perspective of trade and industry, mentioning that projects such as Vikram Udyogpuri and a Medical Device Park are progressing swiftly.

He informed that a 12,500‑acre industrial area has already been fully developed, and a new park is being established over an additional 5,000 acres. Plans for a new airport and helicopter services are also underway to boost religious tourism.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming years, Ujjain will emerge not only as a religious centre but also as a hub of culture, industry and global identity. He added that when the grand form of Simhastha is presented in 2028, the entire world will witness the magnificence of Sanatan culture.

The projects, estimated at around Rs 662.46 crore, are being undertaken by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) under various urban development schemes.

These include the creation of a new township, along with the expansion of water supply and sewer infrastructure.

Last week, Chief Minister Yadav laid the foundation stone for a series of development projects linked to Simhastha 2028, also estimated at Rs 662.46 crore. These include a new township and expansion of water and sewer systems.

Notably, the state cabinet has recently earmarked Rs 3,060 crore in the 2026-27 Budget for preparations related to Simhastha and has requested financial assistance from the Centre.

--IANS

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