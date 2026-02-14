Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in Delhi renamed as ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’ station

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) In a significant administrative decision, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in the national Capital will be renamed as ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’ station.

The move reflects a shift in administrative identity and aligns with evolving governance priorities in central Delhi.

The announcement was made during a public address, where Khattar underlined the importance of renaming public spaces to reflect the nation’s changing institutional ethos and governance vision. He said the renaming aims to align the station’s identity with the broader vision associated with ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’, marking a symbolic transformation within the city’s central administrative zone.

The change is expected to come into effect following the completion of necessary administrative approvals and coordination with the authorities concerned.

The existing Udyog Bhawan Metro Station is located on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. Situated in the heart of central Delhi, the station serves several key government offices and lies close to major administrative buildings. Given its proximity to important ministries and offices, the renaming carries both logistical and symbolic significance.

The station is frequently used by daily commuters, including government officials, employees and visitors, owing to its strategic location in the capital’s administrative hub.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new complex named ‘Seva Teerth’, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Cabinet Secretariat.

As the Prime Minister unveiled the iconic structure, he was accompanied by several Union Ministers, including Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior dignitaries.

The occasion marked a significant milestone, signalling the formal transition from the old PMO office at South Block to ‘Seva Teerth’, the new state-of-the-art complex located on Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath.

