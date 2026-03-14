Udhayanidhi Stalin to inaugurate slew of public welfare projects in Tirupattur today

Tirupattur, March 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate a series of public welfare projects in Tirupattur district on Saturday, including a dedicated lounge for construction workers, a Village Knowledge Centre, and an integrated seva centre for persons with disabilities.

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The initiatives are aimed at improving welfare services, skill development, and access to government schemes for workers and marginalised communities in the district.

One of the key projects to be inaugurated is a ₹34.29 lakh construction workers’ lounge, established by the Labour Department at the Tirupattur taluk office, located about one kilometre from Pudupalayam Main Road where workers traditionally gather in search of employment.

Officials said that many construction workers currently wait for work under trees or beneath bridges before trade unions assign them jobs.

“The new lounge will provide a safe and comfortable waiting area for workers, particularly women, before they proceed to work,” said S. Gnanavel, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Tirupattur.

The prefabricated container facility has been designed to be accessible to persons with disabilities, with ramps and other supportive features.

Spread over 350 square feet, the lounge is equipped with benches, fans, drinking water facilities, and mobile phone charging units.

It can accommodate around 15 workers at a time and will operate between 6 A.M. and 10 A.M. every day except Sundays.

Officials noted that the facility will also help streamline the hiring process and improve safety, as workers previously stood on busy carriageways while waiting for employment, exposing themselves to the risk of accidents.

Labour Department officials said that over 1.18 lakh construction workers in Tirupattur district are registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board, and trade unions can also utilise the new lounge facility.

During his visit, Udhayanidhi will also inaugurate a ₹1.27 crore Village Knowledge Centre (VKC) at Keel Mittalam village near Tirupattur town.

The centre, established by the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation, will offer skill training programmes, digital literacy courses, and community-based learning opportunities aimed particularly at empowering Adi Dravidar youth.

The facility can accommodate up to 40 participants at a time. Meanwhile, Tirupattur Collector K. Sivasoundaravalli has declared the district a no-fly zone on March 14 as part of security arrangements for the Deputy Chief Minister’s visit.

—IANS

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