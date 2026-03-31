Udhayanidhi Stalin intensifies attack on AIADMK, frames TN polls as battle for state autonomy

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), March 31 (IANS) Launching a strong offensive against the opposition ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami of attempting to align the state with the BJP, and urged voters to decisively reject such politics at the ballot box.

Read More

Addressing an election rally in Tiruvannamalai, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the upcoming polls would determine whether Tamil Nadu continues on its current development path or shifts towards what he described as externally influenced governance.

He stressed that the people of the state must safeguard their political independence.

Sharpening his attack, the DMK youth wing leader portrayed the election as a direct contest between the leadership of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the AIADMK was working to facilitate the BJP’s entry into the state’s power structure.

He further claimed that Palaniswami’s political approach risked weakening Tamil Nadu’s rights, and called upon voters to assert the state’s autonomy by backing the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

"The choice before the people is clear — on one side is a government committed to welfare and inclusive development, and on the other is an attempt to bring Tamil Nadu under external political influence. This election is about protecting our rights and identity," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

In a personal appeal, he urged voters to support the DMK alliance, stating that a strong mandate would ensure the continuation of the party’s governance model. Referring to his lineage, he said he was seeking support not only as the son of the Chief Minister but also as the grandson of late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Highlighting key achievements of the current government, he pointed to initiatives such as free bus travel for women and monthly financial assistance schemes, which he said had significantly improved the socio-economic conditions of women across the state. He also referred to the recently announced Rs 8,000 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme for homemakers, describing it as part of the DMK’s broader commitment to women’s empowerment.

Drawing parallels with past administrations, he credited Karunanidhi’s welfare measures, including the distribution of gas stoves and free television sets, as landmark initiatives that enhanced both convenience and awareness among women.

As campaigning gathers momentum, the rally reflected the DMK’s strategy of combining welfare-driven messaging with strong political attacks on its rivals, setting the tone for an intense electoral contest in the weeks ahead.

--IANS

aal/vd