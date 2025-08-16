UDF seeks CM Vijayan’s resignation after Vigilance Court rejects clean chit to top cop

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 16 (IANS) The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Vigilance Court rejected the clean chit given to ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar in a disproportionate assets case.

Ajith Kumar, a senior police officer facing multiple allegations of corruption, is widely regarded as a trusted aide of Vijayan.

UDF convenor and Lok Sabha member Adoor Prakash said the court’s observations were “extremely serious” and directly pointed to political interference.

“The Vigilance report was dismissed because there was no proper investigation, no consideration of evidence, and the court said such a report cannot be accepted. The court also indicated that political interference and misuse of power had taken place,” Prakash said.

According to him, the Chief Minister’s office had shielded Ajith Kumar for years. “The people of Kerala deserve to know on what basis this protection was extended. The court’s remarks now provide an opportunity to expose the truth,” he added.

Prakash demanded that Vijayan resign immediately and face an impartial probe. “This is not just about one officer. It is about political accountability. The Chief Minister cannot continue in office while such grave charges remain unresolved. If the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has any integrity, its allies must insist on his resignation. Otherwise, the people will know they are complicit in undermining the justice system,” he said.

State Congress president Sunny Joseph echoed the demand, saying the Vigilance report bore the “clear blessings” of the Chief Minister. “CM Vijayan has no moral right to continue. The Vigilance Court has laid out in detail how the lopsided report was prepared to shield the top police officer,” Joseph said.

Meanwhile, Advocate N. Nagaraj, the original complainant in the case, said he would approach the court again, this time against the Vigilance officers who filed the clean chit.

“Their report was given without even collecting the most basic information. I will request the court to recover the salaries and allowances paid to the team, as they did nothing at all. They acted with the backing of the Chief Minister’s office,” he alleged.

The Vigilance Court’s order has reignited a political storm in Kerala, with the opposition intensifying its attack on the government.

