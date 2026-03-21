Uddhav Thackeray calls for crackdown on 'fraud godmen' amid row over Maharashtra godman's arrest

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, issued a sharp challenge to the state government, calling for immediate action against "fraudulent godmen" following the recent controversy surrounding Ashok Kharat alias Bhondu Baba, a self-proclaimed cosmology expert and Merchant Navy Captain, who posed as a spiritual guru, was recently arrested by the Nashik police on charges of raping a female follower.

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Kharat's arrest has not only exposed his fraudulent activities but has also triggered a political storm in the state.

Speaking at a press conference after inaugurating an Export-Import Logistics course in Mumbai, Thackeray has demanded that the investigation should not be limited to the individual but should expose the political nexus supporting such fraudulent spiritual leaders.

He used the phrase "Om Phat Swaha" to mock the superstitious practices and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to enforce the state's anti-superstition laws strictly, regardless of political affiliations.

Thackeray touched upon the intersection of politics and superstition, criticising the current state of affairs in Maharashtra.

He said that while Maharashtra has a robust Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, it is ineffective if the "guardians of the law" are themselves following such godmen.

He alleged that these controversies are being highlighted to distract the public from more pressing issues, specifically referencing the "Epstein Files" and other significant scandals.

"Those who lack merit and cannot achieve anything through their own leadership are turning to lemons, pins, and black magic," Thackeray remarked, taking a veiled swipe at his political rivals.

When questioned about reports that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had provided water facilities to Ashok Kharat's establishment, Thackeray said, "I have no objection -- conduct a full inquiry into everyone. Let us see how deep the water goes. Whether it's a village godman or someone associated with a political party, action must be taken against all of them."

Following reports that 3.9 million litres of water were sanctioned for the ashram during the MVA rule, the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief took an aggressive stance, daring the state government to conduct a full investigation.

"Investigate everyone. Let us find out how deep this water goes (who is involved). Punish the guilty. If water was diverted, find out where it went. But once you find out, make sure action is actually taken," he commented.

Thackeray contrasted his party's vision for the state with the current headlines.

He emphasised that while his focus is on moving Maharashtra forward through initiatives like logistics courses and industrial growth, the political discourse has stooped to "planting lemons and sticking pins".

He concluded by suggesting that Chief Minister Fadnavis should create a "Ministry of Cover-ups", alleging that the current administration is merely trying to hide the "sins" of various leaders.

He reiterated that for Maharashtra to be called a modern state, it must rid itself of the influence of fraudulent spiritual leaders.

--IANS

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