UCC Bill not sudden move but result of long ideological commitment: Gujarat BJP chief

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) Gujarat has become the second state after Uttarakhand to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, with state BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma on Wednesday stating that the move advances the goal of a uniform legal framework governing personal matters across communities.

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In a statement issued following the Bill’s passage in the Assembly on Tuesday evening, Vishwakarma said the legislation, brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, represents a firm step towards the principle of 'One Nation, One Law.'

He said the implementation of the UCC would address existing legal differences across communities in matters such as marriage, inheritance, succession, adoption, divorce, property rights and guardianship.

“At present, different laws exist based on religion, caste, sect and cultural beliefs in these matters. With the implementation of the UCC, these inconsistencies will now be removed,” he said.

Vishwakarma described the development as particularly significant for women in the state.

“This day is important for Gujarat and especially for the women of the state,” he said.

He added that the decision was the outcome of a long-standing ideological position rather than a recent move.

“This is not a sudden decision, but the result of continuous struggle, sacrifice and adherence to ideological commitment,” he said.

Referring to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s early resolutions, he said that in 1952 the party had called for the abrogation of Article 370, integration of Jammu and Kashmir, construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

“Article 370 has already been abrogated, a grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya, and today Gujarat has become the second state after Uttarakhand to bring in the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

He also criticised Opposition parties, alleging that they had resisted the UCC for political reasons.

“For decades, the Opposition opposed the UCC only for vote-bank and appeasement politics and made efforts to keep the country divided,” he alleged.

He added, “Those who used to say that the Ram temple will never be built or that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow, have now been proven wrong.”

Emphasising the provisions of the UCC, Vishwakarma said, “The Uniform Civil Code provides equal rights to every citizen without discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or sect. It is a milestone for social justice and equality.”

He further said the passage of the Bill reflected the party’s stated approach to governance.

“The BJP works with the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Nyay’. The commitment made to the people has been fulfilled,” he said.

He added that the state government had acted in accordance with Article 44 of the Constitution and strengthened the foundation for a uniform legal system.

He said that with the resolve of the Jana Sangh, the commitment of the BJP and the leadership at the Centre, “India is moving forward in a new direction”.

--IANS

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