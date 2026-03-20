Two women killed as speeding car crashes into parked tractor-trolley in MP

Anuppur, March 20 (IANS) A devastating road accident on National Highway-43 (NH-43) claimed the lives of two individuals when a speeding car collided with a parked tractor-trolley in the Tama police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, said officials on Friday.

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The incident occurred late Thursday evening as the car, en route from Shahdol towards Manendragarh in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley.

Police officials said the tractor-trolley was parked along the roadside without its hazard lights or indicators activated, making it nearly invisible to oncoming traffic in the low-light conditions. The forceful impact caused the car to overturn, leading to immediate fatalities.

The deceased have been identified as Dulare Sharma, 45, and Geeta Panika, 44, both passengers in the ill-fated car.

Preliminary investigations suggest excessive speed may have contributed to the driver's inability to spot the obstruction in time. The driver and any other occupants reportedly sustained injuries, though specific details on their condition remain unknown as rescue and medical teams responded swiftly to the scene.

Local police from Tama station arrived promptly, securing the site, clearing the highway, and initiating an inquiry.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, while the damaged vehicles were towed away for further inspection.

Police Officials are examining whether the tractor-trolley operator violated road safety norms by parking without proper warnings, a common factor in such rural highway mishaps. Family members of the victims are in deep shock, and community leaders have expressed condolences while demanding swift justice and accountability.

Police continue their probe, with a detailed FIR registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and IPC.

This accident exposed the persistent dangers on MP's highways, particularly NH-43, a vital route connecting Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but notorious for poor visibility at night, inadequate signage, and frequent parking of heavy vehicles.

--IANS

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