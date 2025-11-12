Two ultras carrying Rs 5 lakh reward surrender in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 12 (IANS) Two senior cadres of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), including a sub-zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, surrendered before the police in Latehar district on Wednesday, officials said.

The surrendered militants have been identified as Brajesh Yadav alias Rakesh, sub-zonal commander of JJMP, and area commander Awadhesh Lohara alias Rohit.

Both laid down arms at the district headquarters in the presence of Palamu Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, CRPF 11th Battalion Commandant Yadaram Bunkar, and SSB 32nd Battalion Commandant Rajesh Kumar.

Police officials welcomed the duo with bouquets and handed them symbolic cheques under the Jharkhand government’s Naxal surrender and rehabilitation policy. The family members of both ultras were also present on the occasion.

According to the police, Brajesh Yadav, a resident of Kathokatwa village under Bishanpur police station in Gumla district, has been involved in Maoist activities for nearly two decades.

Once a member of the CPI (Maoist), he was arrested in 2010 and released in 2018, after which he joined JJMP and rose to the rank of sub-zonal commander. He faces 10 criminal cases, including charges of murder, extortion, and attacks on security forces.

Area commander Awadhesh Lohara, a resident of Banduwa village under Herhanj police station in Latehar, is wanted in five cases and has been involved in several violent incidents targeting police personnel.

IG Shailendra Kumar Sinha said that the continued pressure from security forces and growing public cooperation have significantly weakened Naxalite influence in Latehar.

“So far this year, 21 Naxalites have surrendered. Those who wish to return to the mainstream are welcome, but strict action will be taken against those who continue violence,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav added that sustained anti-Naxal operations have broken the morale of the ultras, and only four to five active JJMP members are now believed to be operating in the area.

