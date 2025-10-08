Two tribal children drown in unfenced pond in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Two tribal children drowned in an unfenced pond in the Manikpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, said police on Wednesday.

The incident, which happened late Tuesday evening, has left the residents in shock and mourning, as grieving families struggle to come to terms with the sudden loss.

According to police officials, the children had gone near the pond, a common water source in the village, when the accident occurred. Parents of both the children are farm labourers and went to a farm for work along with both the victims.

The children slipped into the deep water while playing. The pond, located on the outskirts of Manikpur under the Mayapur police station area, is not fenced and lacks any safety measures, making it a potential hazard for unsupervised children.

Family members, upon realising the children were missing, rushed to the pond and managed to pull them out. They were immediately taken to the district hospital in Shivpuri for emergency treatment.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, both children succumbed to their injuries early Wednesday morning.

The victims, identified as Sompal (8) and Sannu (7), were closely related to each other. They belonged to tribal families residing in the village.

The incident has sparked grief and concern among villagers, many of whom gathered at the hospital and later at the families’ homes to offer condolences and support.

The police have registered a MERG report and started an investigation. Local authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident and are expected to assess the safety conditions around village water bodies.

Officials from the district administration have visited the site and spoken with the families. Preliminary reports suggest that the pond lacked basic safety infrastructure, such as fencing, signage, or barriers to prevent accidental entry.

In response to the tragedy, community leaders and social workers have called for immediate action to secure ponds and other water sources in rural areas. They emphasised the need for awareness campaigns and safety education to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The district administration is reportedly considering compensation for the bereaved families and may announce measures to improve safety around public water bodies.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased continue to mourn their loss, and the village remains enveloped in sorrow. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by unsecured water bodies in rural India and the urgent need for preventive measures to protect vulnerable children.

