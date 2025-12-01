Two state ministers to sit in party HQs for better coordination: MP BJP

Bhopal, Dec 1 (IANS) To ensure better coordination between the Madhya Pradesh government and party workers, the state BJP unit has come with a decision that two Cabinet Ministers will sit in the party office at least for two hours in a day.

The development came after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State BJP Chief and Betul MLA Hemant Khandelwal along with some other organisational leaders held a meeting few days ago.

The first of its kind of initiative also started from Monday, nearly two weeks before CM Yadav-led BJP government is set to complete two years of governance in the state on December 13.

Two Cabinet Ministers will be sitting at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal from Monday to Friday between 2 to 4 p.m.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who also heads the state's Finance department along with Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Employment, Gautam Tetwal visited the BJP headquarters in Bhopal and held discussion with party workers.

Talking to IANS later late Monday evening, State BJP Chief Khandelwal said, "Idea is to make a better coordination between the Ministers and the party workers and to understand each and every policy. The in-depth knowledge of any scheme would help party workers to explain when they would meet the people on the ground."

State BJP Chief Khandelwal also confirmed that he had proposed this idea with Chief Minister Yadav, and he not only agreed, and it was decided that it should be implemented without any delay.

He expressed that this step would not only ensure better coordination between the Ministers and the BJP workers, but it would also create a healthy environment at the party office.

A similar proposal regarding this was also made earlier during former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former State BJP Chief V.D. Sharma, however, it could not be implemented on ground.

However, new pair of Madhya Pradesh BJP's state leadership -- Chief Minister Yadav and the state unit Chief Khandelwal executed the plan without any delay.

--IANS

pd/khz