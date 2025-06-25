Two shot at in Hazaribagh days after Rs 5 lakh extortion demand

Hazaribagh, June 25 (IANS) In a chilling incident in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district, two youths were shot at in broad daylight on Wednesday in the Keredari police station area, police officials said.

The attack occurred barely a week after they were allegedly threatened with an extortion demand of Rs 5 lakh.

The victims, identified as Phooleshwar Bedia and Baiju Bedia, both residents of Lurunga village in Barkagaon block, have been admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital in Hazaribagh.

Phooleshwar, who sustained a bullet injury in the chest, is reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, the two run a pig farm in their village and were returning by auto after collecting leftover food from the mess of the BGR Mining Company in Barkagaon.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, six armed assailants on three motorcycles intercepted their vehicle and opened fire on them.

Baiju, who survived the attack, told police that about a week ago, a group of youths had demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion. Since both victims are involved in small-scale farming, they had dismissed it as a prank. However, Wednesday’s attack confirmed their worst fears.

After the shooting, local residents rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre in Keredari, from where they were referred to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Police from the Keredari station reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Earlier on Sunday, criminals opened fire -- reportedly 6 to 7 rounds -- at a jewellery shop in Hazaribagh city.

A day later, in Jorakat village of Barkagaon block, miscreants torched seven vehicles, including a JCB and a truck engaged in road construction work. Labourers at the site were also assaulted.

Interestingly, the shooting took place on a day when traders in Hazaribagh had shut down their businesses to protest the rising crime in the district.

