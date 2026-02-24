Two robbers from UP arrested in Hyderabad for looting businessman

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state robbery offenders who had looted Rs. 6 lakh from a businessman by opening fire on January 31.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Task Force, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, announced the arrest of the inter-state robbery offenders, both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

They had committed the offence near the SBI ATM, Koti branch, in the heart of the city. The accused had forcibly confined the victim, assaulted him by using country made fire-arm, and robbed the cash.

The arrested accused have been identified as Furkhan Ahmed, 36 years, resident of UP's Saharanpur, and Taiyyab Tyagi, 30, a cab driver and resident of Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad and native of UP's Muzaffarnagar district.

The police seized a country-made pistol along with 35 live rounds, two magazines, Rs 2.38 lakh cash and two mobile phones.

Five other accused, Faheem Ahmed, Naushad, Abid, Danish Tyagi, and Mohd Matlub, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, are absconding.

The Commissioner's Task Force, Secunderabad Zone and Khairatabad Zone teams, along with Sultan Bazar police, arrested the offenders.

The DCP said Furkhan Ahmed was found involved in eight cases in Uttar Pradesh, while one case was registered against Taiyyab Tyagi.

According to police, cab driver Taiyyab Tyagi, during his early morning rides, had often noticed passengers depositing large amounts of cash at ATM deposit machines in and around Abids, Koti, and Nampally areas. He hatched a plan to commit robbery and contacted his uncle Naushad and his cousin Danish Tyagi, and revealed the plan. Naushad suggested that he include Abid, Furkhan and Faheem Ahmed to execute the plan.

Abid, Furkhan, and Faheem came to Hyderabad along with country made fire-arms. In the early hours of January 31, Taiyyab Tyagi and Abid went to Nampally Railway Station to observe the surroundings and monitor the arrival of the target person. Furkhan Ahmed and Faheem Ahmed were waiting at the SBI ATM at Koti along with a country-made firearm.

They went inside the ATM, threatened the victim with the firearm, demanding his cash. During this struggle, Furkhan fired one round at the floor and a second round at his leg. They robbed his cash bag, his two-wheeler and fled from the spot.

After committing the offence, the accused went to Shaheen Nagar, Chandrayangutta. They counted the robbed cash in front of Mohd Matlub, who is Taiyyab Tyagi's uncle. The accused then dispersed separately to their native places.

Six special teams were constituted to detect the robbery case. Acting on credible information, the police arrested two accused near Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday.

