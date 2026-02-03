Two notorious thieves arrested in alloy wheel theft cases in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The South West District Police have arrested two thieves involved in multiple incidents of alloy wheel theft, following a meticulous investigation aided by CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Read More

The accused have been identified as Ankit (37), a resident of Mohan Garden, and Ketan Tokas, both residents of New Delhi.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday by the South West District Police, the arrests were made by the staff of Police Station Kishangarh. “Two desperate thieves were arrested through CCTV analysis and technical surveillance,” the police said, adding that “three stolen alloy wheels along with tyres, instruments used for opening alloy wheels and one Hyundai Aura car used in the crime were recovered.”

The case pertains to an online e-FIR (No. 80008769/26) registered on January 29, 2026, after a complaint was lodged by V. Kumar, a resident of Katwaria Sarai, who reported the theft of an alloy wheel and tyre from his parked Hyundai Aura car. Following the registration of the FIR, a special team was constituted to crack the case.

The investigation team, comprising Sub Inspector Dharmendra, Head Constable Yogesh, HC Ashok, Constable Sanjeev and Ct. Dharmendra worked under the supervision of Inspector Ajai Kumar Yadav, SHO of Kishangarh police station, and the guidance of ACP Safdarjung Enclave, Melvin Varghese.

CCTV footage from the area revealed “two to three suspicious boys roaming around the complainant’s parked Hyundai Aura car” on the evening of January 28.

Further analysis led the police to identify a Hyundai Aura car as the suspect vehicle, which was later found to be registered in the name of Ankit. Using mobile location tracking and technical surveillance, police traced his movements across Lajpat Nagar, Mahipalpur and Kishangarh before laying a trap and apprehending him along with the vehicle.

During interrogation, Ankit confessed to his involvement and led police to the recovery of three stolen alloy wheels. Based on his disclosure, co-accused Ketan Tokas was also arrested, and the tools used for removing alloy wheels were seized.

Police revealed that both accused are chronic drug addicts and were committing thefts to fund their substance abuse. With these arrests, three theft cases registered at the Kishangarh police station have been worked out. Further investigation is ongoing.

--IANS

rs/dpb