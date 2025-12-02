Two notorious criminals arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 2 (IANS) Two notorious criminals were arrested, and three country-made pistols, ammunition and a sharp-edged weapon were recovered from their possession in Jammu, police said on Tuesday.

In a continued crackdown against criminal activities, Jammu (Rural) Police has arrested two notorious criminals in separate incidents under the jurisdiction of Police Station Domana and recovered three country-made pistols, live/fired cartridges, and a sharp-edged weapon, a police statement said.

On the intervening night of November 28, an unidentified person fired shots inside Grand Reeves Banquet Hall, Udheywala, causing panic and disturbance among the attendees, the police said.

Acting swiftly, an FIR under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Police Station Domana. A dedicated police team led by Inspector Varuneshwar, SHO of Domana, successfully apprehended the accused Sunny Sharma, resident of the Marh area.

Following Sharma's arrest and subsequent disclosure, the police recovered two country-made pistols along with live/fired cartridges. He was also found involved in another case of PS Kanachak.

Investigations are underway to trace additional linkages, identify associates and the source of weapons and ammunition.

In another incident, police said that on the intervening night of November 29, a 'naka' checking point established at Bhagwati Nagar, Pounichak, by incharge police post Pouni Chak, probationary sub-inspector, Amreek Singh, intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Jaskirat Singh alias Sanam, resident of Camp Gol Gujral, Jammu.

During the search, the police recovered one country-made pistol and a sharp-edged weapon (Toka).

Accordingly, FIR No. 251/2025 under Sections 3/25 and 4/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Domana.

Further investigation has revealed that the accused was already involved in two other cases, one registered at PS Domana and another at PS Nowabad, the police said.

Last month, three people were arrested for possessing marijuana in Jammu and Kashmir and over 2 kg of contraband was seized from their possession.

--IANS

sq/svn