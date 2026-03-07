Two mobile phones recovered from parcel sent to inmate in J&K's Doda jail

Jammu, March 7 (IANS) Two mobile phones were recovered by jail authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district from a parcel sent for an inmate in the jail, officials said on Saturday.

Officials added that two mobile phones were recovered from a parcel meant for an inmate lodged at a jail in Doda district.

The recovery was made by authorities during routine checking of parcels delivered at the district jail in Bhaderwah.

"The parcel was meant for delivery to an inmate, who has been lodged in the jail under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for the past one month. The jail inmate hails from the Hajin area of Kashmir's Bandipora."

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the parcel had been booked in the Pulwama district. Following the recovery, the authorities seized the mobile phones and informed the police," officials said.

"A case has been registered, and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the involvement of persons behind the attempt to smuggle the phones into the jail," officials added.

In the past as well several searches in many high security jails of Jammu and Kashmir have revealed that the jail inmates had been using mobile phones to contact families, relatives and others.

There are strict instructions that the inmates can have no access to mobile phones and any employee of the jail service found involved in providing such a facility to the jail inmates would be dealt with the sections of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) applicable to such offences.

It must be mentioned that persons detained under the PSA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are also lodged in different jails of the Union Territory.

Jail authorities have asserted that any compromise on the rules and regulations governing detention of such persons is fraught with grave danger to the country's security.

Some persons detained under the PSA and the UAPA are also lodged in jails outside the Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/khz