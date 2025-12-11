Two Maha govt officials suspended in bogus caste certificate case

Nagpur, Dec 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday announced in the Legislative Council that the two officials found guilty in the inquiry into the bogus caste validity certificates in the Vimukta Jati (A) category in Buldhana district are being suspended.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Congress legislator Rajesh Rathod regarding the action on bogus caste validity certificates of the Vimukta Jati (A) category in Buldhana district.

Minister Shirsat said that the Buldhana Caste Verification Committee committed several serious lapses in 2011-12, clearly issuing certificates without proper verification. The government is serious about the issue of bogus caste certificates, and care will be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future.

He also stated that action will be taken against the erring officials.

Regarding the protection of legislator Rajesh Rathod, who "exposed the injustice" in this case, the Minister stated that instructions have been given to the police for a thorough inquiry.

He also clarified that since the Additional District Collector retired in 2019, disciplinary action cannot be taken against him. However, Minister Shirsat added that even though retired, his role in the matter will be investigated.

The Minister further stated that efforts will be made in the future to completely reform and improve the entire caste verification system.

Meanwhile, state Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil told the Legislative Assembly that there were no irregularities, either financial or in recruitment, in the Yavatmal District Central Cooperative Bank. Minister Patil was responding to a question raised by the legislator Anil Mangulkar.

Minister Patil stated that no financial irregularities have come to light in the bank. The amount of Rs 516.65 crore mentioned by the legislator is not a financial irregularity but a misunderstanding resulting from the wrong interpretation of a 2019 entry.

Regarding the recruitment, the bank was allowed to fill 50 per cent of the requested 267 posts, meaning 133 posts, as it fulfilled all but one of the four mandatory criteria laid down by NABARD.

The recruitment process is currently on hold due to some complaints filed against it, and no "bogus recruitment" has taken place.

Minister Patil also mentioned that although the bank's NPA has increased over the past four years, the ratio of management expenses remains less than two per cent. Following the mention of travel and other expenses of the directors and officers, he stated that a District Special Auditor has been appointed on November 28, and necessary action will be taken after the report is received.

--IANS

sj/svn