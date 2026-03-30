Two-language policy is a good decision: Karnataka Congress leader DK Suresh

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) D.K. Suresh, former Congress MP and brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said on Monday that the decision to adopt a two-language policy is a good one.

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He also warned of a possible shortage of petroleum products and fertilisers in the coming months.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Bengaluru, on the two-language policy, he said, “Imposing three languages on children reduces their learning ability and comprehension. From that perspective, the decision taken by teachers is good. It is better for children to mandatorily learn two languages, while learning a third language should be optional.”

Reacting to criticism from BJP leaders, he said, “Their only aim is to oppose whatever the government does. To please their central leadership, they take a pro-Hindi stand. Instead, they should convince their leaders to promote Kannada in all states.”

On being asked whether the decision was political, given that Congress had earlier implemented the three-language policy, he said, “The situation then was different from now. Today, quality matters, and learning should be effective in two languages. Kannada remains the primary language, and the choice of the second language is left to parents and students.”

On concerns that the decision could create confusion after a full academic year, he said, “Many students fail in the third language. Keeping this in mind, the government has taken this decision.”

However, commenting on the controversy regarding the government’s decision not to consider passing Hindi as compulsory for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) students, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government has not taken any decision on a two‑language policy in the state yet and clarified that it is not opposed to learning Hindi.​

Suresh further said, “It is wrong to ask for free tickets. Those who wish to watch matches should pay and go. That is the right approach.”

Responding to a question on the demand to provide free IPL tickets to MLAs, he said, “Those raising such demands are committing a serious mistake. They should recall the kind of criticism and language used during the IPL tragedy. Tickets have been given from the beginning, but now it is being misused for propaganda. Even BJP MLAs have received IPL tickets. IPL is not a tournament representing the nation; it is a commercial event. It is not appropriate for public representatives to focus too much on such matters.”

On the discussion about shifting the Chinnaswamy Stadium to another location, he said, “The government has already approved a new stadium at a location I had identified and suggested. I had submitted a proposal for a stadium in Surya City. Bengaluru needs four stadiums in four directions. Apart from Kanteerava Stadium, KSCA, and a football stadium, there are no other major facilities. In a city with such a large population, if we want to encourage youth in sports, we must build stadiums in all four directions.”

He added that during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, he had suggested reserving 100 acres in Surya City, which was later approved.

“I have discussed this with Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and Chairman Shivalingegowda, along with MLA Shivanna. The cabinet has now approved the project. A world-class stadium will come up on 50–60 acres. I have also requested the Deputy Chief Minister to build a stadium in Shivaram Karanth Layout through BDA, where 40 acres have been reserved. I will also hold discussions to allocate land for a well-equipped stadium in Bidadi,” he said.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s message to prepare for fuel-related challenges similar to the COVID period, he said, “The central government is aware of the situation. If this continues, it will have a major impact. Price rise has already affected India and will intensify further. Some products may become scarce, leading to price increases, while in other cases, prices are being raised to take advantage of the situation.”

The Congress leader added that the impact would extend beyond hotels to all imported goods.

“If production of petroleum-dependent goods declines, prices will rise. Once the monsoon begins and agricultural activity increases, fertiliser demand will also be affected. The government must prepare for this. Stocks may be sufficient for three months, but it is difficult to maintain supplies for the entire season,” Suresh said.

As a precautionary measure, he said excessive vehicle usage should be avoided, and instructions have been issued to milk unions to reduce gas consumption to below 55 per cent. “If usage reaches 100 per cent, costs will rise by 30 per cent, which will eventually lead to price hikes. We are part of essential commodities, and such challenges are likely. People should be cautious from now on,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether milk unions were already facing issues, he said, “There is no immediate problem. But how do you define rising costs? Who should bear the burden? If I speak about this, it will be reported as a warning of a price rise. Instead, focus on the ground reality. With the monsoon approaching, farmers will begin cultivation, and both the government and the public must be alerted about possible fertiliser shortages.”

Responding to a question about Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan being upset over developments surrounding the Davanagere South seat, he said, “He appears cheerful. When did you notice any displeasure? He is actively campaigning in Kerala, which shows his demand.”

On whether his absence from campaigning would affect results, he said, “The Congress candidate in Davanagere is confident of winning. More than individual presence, the party has given strong young leadership to the constituency. The seat was given to the family following the demise of a senior leader, and they will be supported in the future.”

--IANS

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