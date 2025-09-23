Two labourers killed as truck overturns in MP's Dhar

Indore, Sep 23 (IANS) Two persons died and six others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Umarban Chowki area of Madhya Pradesh's district, said officials on Tuesday.

A pickup truck, late Monday evening, carrying agricultural labourers returning from soybean harvesting, overturned near the Mohanpura culvert at the Mohanpur (Umarban) turn, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to several others.

The vehicle, reportedly overloaded with agricultural labourers from Jamla and Latamli villages, lost control and fell off the bridge while travelling from Toki to Umarban.

“The deceased have been identified as Govind (35), Krishna (19) -- both residents of Jamla. Govind died during treatment at Umarban Hospital, while Krishna succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Vijay Dabur, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dhar district, told IANS.

As many as 20 people received injuries. Among the severely injured are Shyambai (50), Durga (20), and Kunwarsingh -- all residents of Latamli. From Jamla village, the injured, including Anil (15), Galsingh (35), and Ramesh (37), also the son of Nanuram Pachaya. Several others, including women and children, sustained varying degrees of injuries, the official said.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as the vehicle overturned, prompting locals to rush to the site and transport the injured to Umarban and Manawar hospitals using private vehicles and 108 ambulances.

After initial treatment, six critically injured individuals were referred to Dhar and Dhamnod District Hospitals for further care.

The accident has cast a pall over the region, with mourning spreading through the affected villages. Families of the deceased are inconsolable, and the community is grappling with the sudden loss.

Police arrived promptly at the scene, seized the pickup truck, and registered a case. “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, with authorities examining whether overloading or mechanical failure contributed to the tragedy,” the ASP said further.

