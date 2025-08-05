Two killed in stampede at MP's Kubreshwar Dham

Sehore, Aug 5 (IANS) Two women were killed and five others were seriously injured in a tragic stampede at the revered Kubreshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, 40 km from Bhopal, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around noon as thousands of devotees thronged the temple premises ahead of the Kanwar Yatra scheduled for Wednesday, disrupting arrangements for darshan and accommodation.

Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes as devotees jostled for space near the temple entrance, leading to a scuffle and eventual stampede.

The deceased women, both believed to be around 50 years old, were crushed under the crowd and succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat confirmed the fatalities and said efforts are underway to identify the victims.

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Kubreshwar Dham, associated with spiritual leader Pandit Pradeep Mishra, has become a major pilgrimage site in recent years, especially during the holy month of Shravan.

The temple draws lakhs of devotees from across the country, many of whom arrive days in advance to participate in the Kanwar Yatra, a ritual involving the carrying of holy water from sacred rivers to Shiva temples.

However, the sheer volume of pilgrims this year appears to have overwhelmed local infrastructure.

Makeshift tents, sanitation facilities, and crowd control measures reportedly fell short, prompting widespread criticism of the district administration.

Locals and visitors alike have accused authorities of negligence, citing inadequate planning despite prior knowledge of the event’s scale.

The administration had reportedly anticipated a turnout of over 2 lakh pilgrims, yet failed to implement sufficient crowd management protocols. Following the incident, senior officials from the state government have been dispatched to Sehore to assess the situation.

As the temple resumes operations under heightened security, the tragedy has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a spiritually uplifting occasion, raising urgent questions about pilgrimage safety and administrative preparedness.

