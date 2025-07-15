Two killed in clash between two groups in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 15 (IANS) Two persons were killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups in Telangana's Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Suglampalli village of Sultanabad mandal during a meeting called to resolve a dispute between a man and his wife.

The elders from both sides were holding a meeting for reconciliation when a group attacked the other with knives.

Two died of stab injuries while three others were critically injured. The deceased were identified as Mallesh and Ganesh.

The husband's side alleged that relatives of the woman had brought a hired gang of killers for the meeting.

After the incident, the representatives from the woman's side fled the scene.

Tension gripped the village following the clash. Police rushed to the village and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Telangana's Medak district, a Congress leader died under suspicious circumstances.

Congress leader Marelli Anil (45) succumbed at a private hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident. However, after examining the body, police said two bullets pierced through his abdomen. It was not clear if Anil was shot dead or if he committed suicide.

Police shifted Anil's body to the Medak government hospital for autopsy and took up further investigation.

Anil hailed from Paithara village in Kulcharam mandal. He was the president of the Congress party's district SC cell.

Initially, it was believed that the Congress leader had died in a road accident. Police said Anil, who was running a petrol bunk in Medak, had left for his village in a car on Monday night. The vehicle lost control and hit a culvert near an electricity substation at Chinnaghanpur. He was shifted to a private hospital in Medak, where he succumbed.

Police rushed to the spot for investigation and found two bullets. Sub-Inspector of Police Mohammed Ghouse said they were investigating the case from all angles.

--IANS

ms/svn