Two killed as RTC bus rams into truck in Telangana's Jangaon

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (IANS) Two persons were killed and six others injured when an RTC bus rammed into a stationary truck in Telangana’s Jangaon district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway near Nidigonda in Raghunathpalli mandal.

According to police, the Rajdhani bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rammed into a parked sand-laden truck from the rear. The front portion of the bus was badly mangled under the impact of the collision.

Two bus passengers died on the spot, while six others were injured. The deceased were identified as Navjit Singh, a resident of Balasumdra in Hanumakonda and P. Om Prakash of Domalguda in Hyderabad.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital. The bus driver apparently failed to notice the truck, which was parked by the roadside.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

The Telugu states have seen a series of road accidents involving buses during the last three weeks.

A head-on collision between an RTC bus and a tipper truck in Telangana’s Rangareddy district claimed 19 lives on November 3. The speeding truck carrying construction material rammed into the bus, which was going to Hyderabad from Tandur. Several passengers were buried under the gravel.

Nineteen people were burnt to death when a private bus caught fire after running over a motorbike lying on the road following an accident near Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on October 24. The bus belonging to Vemuri Kaveri Travels was engulfed by flames after the motorbike got stuck under its belly. The spark and fuel leakage from the bike triggered the massive blaze.

A private travels bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district on November 3, killing a man and injuring 10 others on the night of November 3. The accident occurred when the bus belonging to Bharati Travels, and coming to Hyderabad from Eluru, overturned while negotiating a turn at Jubilee Nagar.

One person was killed and eight others injured when a private travel bus rammed into a truck on November 4 in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district. The accident occurred near Dhamajipalli in Chennakothapalle mandal.

Passengers of a private travel bus had a narrow escape as the bus caught fire on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on November 11. The bus, which was going to Kandukur from Hyderabad, suddenly caught fire near Pittampally in Chityala mandal of Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine and immediately stopped the bus. He alerted the passengers, who all got down before the flames engulfed the vehicle. There were 29 passengers aboard the bus belonging to a private travel agency. The vehicle was completely gutted before a fire engine reached the spot to douse the flames.

--IANS

ms/dpb