Two killed as car rams into stationary vehicle in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam, Feb 8 (IANS) At least two persons were killed, and five others were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary vehicle in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred on the national highway near Palavalasa in Nandigam Mandal.

The car, which was headed to Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) from Sonepur in Odisha, rammed into a stationary van.

The accident occurred when a patient, Balaiah, was being shifted from Sonepur to Visakhapatnam by his family for treatment. He and another person travelling with him were killed, and five others were injured.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Tekkali. As the condition of one of the injured turned critical, he was shifted to Srikakulam.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident, nine passengers were injured in the head-on collision between an RTC bus and a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Sathya Sai district.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Gutturu in Penukonda Mandal. A truck rammed into the bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). The bus was on its way to Dharmapuram from Hindupur, while the truck was heading to Bengaluru.

All the injured were shifted to the government hospital at Penukonda. The bus conductor, who sustained critical injuries, was taken to Anantapur after first aid at Penukonda hospital.

On receipt of the information, the state minister for backward classes welfare, S. Savitha, visited Penukonda hospital and called on the injured. She directed the hospital authorities to ensure the best possible treatment of the injured.

In another accident, a car caught fire in Vijayawada on Saturday night. There were no casualties.

According to police, a car suddenly caught fire near Anjaneyaswamy temple in the city past midnight. Alerted by the passersby, firefighting personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

