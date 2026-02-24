Two jawans injured as Army truck overturns in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) Two jawans sustained injuries after an Army truck overturned on the rain-soaked Maa flyover in Kolkata, said police on Tuesday, adding that the truck lost control and entered the opposite lane.

The police said the truck, after entering the opposite lane, then hit the railing and overturned. There were three soldiers in the truck. Out of them, two were injured. The police soon reached the accident spot and rescued the jawans from the overturned truck. They have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said the officials.

According to Kolkata Traffic Police sources, while going from Science City to Park Circus, the truck suddenly lost control and crossed the divider into the opposite lane of the flyover. As the city has been experiencing light to moderate rain since early morning, the roads across the city have been wet and slippery. It is suspected that the driver of the truck might have lost control due to the wet road.

As per the forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata's Alipore, rain started in the capital city and adjoining districts at 4 a.m. The police are investigating whether the accident was due to the wet road or was caused by any other vehicle.

The Army is also investigating the exact cause of the accident. An investigation has been launched.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck that lost control was travelling at high speed. Its front side was badly damaged.

Although motorbike accidents on the Maa flyover have been reported often, the accident involving a heavy vehicle like an Army truck has created a sensation.

The traffic on the flyover was disrupted for some time and also affected the movement on the adjoining roads. The traffic police later removed it from the road and normalised movement on the flyover.

--IANS

sch/dpb