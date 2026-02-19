Two, including minor, held for rape of minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Cyberabad police have arrested a youth and a minor boy for the sexual assault of a minor girl.

Read More

Police were also on the lookout for another minor boy involved in the case.

The 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing on February 17, was rescued by Narsing police from Chanicherla double-bed rooms the next day.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sherilingampally zone, a complaint was received on February 17 from the victim’s mother stating that her daughter, who was residing with her grandmother at Puppalaguda for studies, left for school on February 16 morning but did not return home. Despite searching and making enquiries, her whereabouts could not be traced. Hence, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

During the investigation, Narsingi police made all possible efforts to trace the missing girl. On the morning of February 18, the missing girl was traced to the Changicherla double-bedrooms and rescued.

The investigation revealed that on February 7, the minor girl went to the Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Talab Katta. They were in contact over the phone.

On February 16, she went to the Madina area to meet him without informing her family members. They both roamed around the Charminar. At night, the minor boy and his two friends, including another minor boy, all residents of Talab kata, took her in an auto to Chengicherla double bedrooms and threatened her with a knife. They forced her to consume alcohol and assaulted her physically and sexually.

The Narsingi police apprehended the accused and the minor boy who lured the minor girl. In further investigation, Narsingi police collected the evidence and produced the duo before the court. The other minor boy, involved in the crime, is absconding. Efforts are continuing to apprehend him, the DCP said.

The accused was previously involved in several cases, including robbery, theft, bodily offence, in various police stations and also a suspect sheet is being maintained in Rain Bazar Police Station.

The DCP said in this case, both the victim and all the accused persons belong to the same community.

--IANS

ms/vd