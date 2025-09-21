Two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Delhi, deportation process underway

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) The Delhi Police have detained two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city and confirmed that the deportation process has been initiated.

Officials said the action was carried out by the Operations Cell of the South West District as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The detained individuals have been identified as 35-year-old Shishir Hubert Rozario, a resident of Ghazipur, Bangladesh, and 33-year-old Mohd. Tauhidur Rahman, a native of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Police revealed that Rahman had previously been involved in a case registered under FIR No. 108/20, Section 3/14 of the Foreigner Act, at PS Sector-40, Gurugram, Haryana.

"Fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, completing all codal formalities," the police said in a statement.

Officials explained that in order to prevent crime and keep track of foreigners living illegally in South West Delhi, dedicated teams were directed to gather intelligence and take action against such individuals.

Accordingly, a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Vikram, Head Constable Satpal, Constable Sanjay, Constable Ashutosh and Woman Constable Nirmala was formed under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Baliyan, I/C Special Staff (South West), and supervised by ACP Operations Vijaypal Tomar.

The police said the team had received secret information about some illegal Bangladeshi migrants seeking accommodation in Mahipalpur. Acting swiftly on the input, officers approached the suspects, requested identification documents, and carried out an inquiry.

Both men failed to produce valid papers and admitted to being illegal migrants who had entered India 11 years ago and overstayed after their visas had expired.

After verification and inquiry, all legal procedures were completed, and deportation proceedings were initiated through the FRRO.

"This successful operation highlights the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and their commitment to enforcing the rule of law," the statement added.

--IANS

sd/dpb