Two-hour meeting between Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot sparks buzz in Rajasthan political circle

Jaipur, June 7 (IANS) A significant political development unfolded in Rajasthan on Saturday as Congress leader and AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot visited the Civil Lines residence of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The two leaders, who have long been seen as 'rivals' within the state Congress, held a private meeting that lasted nearly two hours, sparking fresh speculation in political circles.

The meeting was held in connection with the 25th death anniversary of late Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot’s father and former Union Minister.

Sachin Pilot personally extended an invitation to Gehlot to attend the tribute event, scheduled to be held on June 11 at Bhandaana-Jirota near Dausa, the political stronghold of the Pilot family.

The commemoration will take place at the Rajesh Pilot Memorial, where a large gathering of supporters and senior Congress leaders, including Rama Pilot and other family members, is expected.

This year's event holds special significance, marking a quarter-century since Rajesh Pilot’s demise in 2000.

Rajesh Pilot, a popular leader and former Minister of State for Home Affairs, served as an MP from Dausa for many years and was known for his grassroots connection.

Following the meeting, Ashok Gehlot shared a statement on social media, saying: “AICC General Secretary Shri @SachinPilot invited me to the programme to be organised on the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister Late Shri Rajesh Pilot at his residence. Rajesh ji and I entered the Lok Sabha together in 1980 and served as MPs for nearly 18 years. His sudden demise was a personal loss and a great blow to the Congress party.”

The meeting between Gehlot and Pilot is being viewed as politically significant, especially given the strained relationship between the two leaders over the past few years.

In the run-up to the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Sachin Pilot was seen as a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post.

However, the Congress high command appointed Ashok Gehlot as CM and Pilot as Deputy CM, leading to deepening tensions that later erupted into a full-blown intra-party crisis.

Traditionally, Gehlot and his faction have avoided attending the annual memorial events for Rajesh Pilot.

This time, however, the direct invitation from Sachin Pilot -- and the fact that he personally visited Gehlot's home -- has drawn attention and is being seen as a potential gesture of unity within the Rajasthan Congress.

As preparations for the June 11 event gather pace, all eyes are now on whether Ashok Gehlot will attend, and more broadly, whether this meeting could mark a thaw in their political rivalry and signal a united front ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

