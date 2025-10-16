Two held with posters of banned terror outfit in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Thursday that they have arrested two persons with posters of the banned terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), during checking in Budran Magam area of Baramulla district.

Police said that the two persons were first detained during a check at ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) in Budran Magam, and posters belonging to the banned organisation were found in their possession.

"The two had over 18 posters of the banned organisation," said the officials.

The duo was identified as Muzamil Ahmad Bhat and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar -- both residents of Aripanthan Magam.

"A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up,” police said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations in the hinterland in the union territory against terrorists, their overground workers, sympathisers, drug smugglers/peddlers and those engaged in hawala money rackets.

In its revised strategy, the security forces are carrying out these operations in a coordinated manner to dismantle the complete ecosystem of terror in Jammu and Kashmir instead of merely focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists.

The Army guards the 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the 240-km-long International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Valley and in parts of Jammu district, while the International Border is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

On Wednesday, police in Srinagar district raided 18 locations belonging to terror sympathisers/associates in the city as part of continuing efforts to make the Valley terror-free.

Together with these operations, police are also attaching the properties of terrorists or those who created such assets from terrorism.

Such properties are attached by the police after obtaining proper permissions from the courts of law.

Earlier, the police busted a major drug racket in Kashmir and confiscated 325 kg of contraband.

