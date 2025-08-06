Two held in J&K for cheating on pretext of investment promise

Srinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Wednesday, arrested two persons for cheating an individual on the promise of investments in Srinagar district, officials said.

An official press statement said that the EOW of the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has arrested two persons identified as Majid Nazir Najar, son of Nazir Ahmad Najar and resident of Srinagar's Batamaloo; and Mubarak Ahmad Rather, son of Nissar Ahmad Rather of Srinagar's Gulshan Nagar.

"The arrests have been made during investigation of case FIR 11/2025 for cheating a complainant on the pretext of investment in various deposit schemes," the statement added.

"The accused persons had promised high returns on investment in Adarsh Cooperative Society, SBI Life insurance and HDFC Insurance companies and provided the complainant with deposit certificates."

"During verification, the certificates were found to be fake and forged. The accused individuals projected themselves as authorised representatives and agents working with various financial institutions and lured the complainant to make investments in various deposit schemes."

"A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and during the course of investigation, evidence confirmed the involvement of the accused. Both individuals were taken into custody and are being questioned further."

"The Kashmir Crime Branch continues its efforts to investigate economic crimes and bring fraudsters to justice."

"The general public is advised to stay cautious and verify credentials before making any financial investments," the statement said.

Reports said that the complainant had been cheated of lakhs of rupees through such false promises and by giving forged investment certificates.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch and its EOW investigate special crimes in which technical and special investigative skills are used to deal with crimes committed by white collared fraudsters otherwise projecting themselves as normal businessmen or professionals engaged in various fields.

In majority of such cases, the victims fall into their trap in the name of high gains on investments otherwise not possible through bank deposits.

--IANS

sq/khz