Two habitual offenders held in Delhi; stolen motorcycle, 14 mobile phones recovered

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Two habitual offenders were apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, and a stolen motorcycle along with 14 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

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According to police, the accused were identified as Roshan alias Gautam Jha alias Bachkana (24) and Kamal alias Kunal (23), both residents of Madangir in south Delhi.

A dedicated team comprising Head Constables Nitin and Mohit, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajiv, led by Inspector Amit Solanki and working under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora, was formed on the directions of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-I), to track down the criminals.

Acting on a tip-off from a secret informer, the team laid a trap and apprehended the two accused near IV Avenue Road red light under the Barapullah flyover in Delhi at around 11 p.m. on March 12.

During checking, police recovered a stolen Hero HF Deluxe bearing a Delhi registration number, which was earlier reported stolen from the jurisdiction of Shakarpur police station.

In addition, 14 stolen mobile phones of different brands, including Vivo, Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, POCO and OnePlus, were recovered from Roshan’s possession.

Verification revealed that some of the recovered phones were linked to theft cases registered at Welcome and Sunlight Colony police stations, while verification of the remaining devices is still underway.

Police said Roshan is involved in several criminal cases, including robbery, attempt to robbery and possession of illegal arms registered at Tigri, Sangam Vihar and Sagarpur police stations between 2020 and 2022.

Similarly, Kamal is also involved in multiple cases related to robbery, firing incidents and violations of the Arms Act registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they used to steal motorcycles and mobile phones from different parts of Delhi and sell them in the grey market to earn quick money.

Both accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the theft network and trace the rightful owners of the recovered mobile phones.

--IANS

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