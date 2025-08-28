Two from MP's Mandsaur die in Vaishno Devi landslide

Bhopal, Aug 28 (IANS) Two people from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur were killed in the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to information, a group of people from Bhilkhedi village in Mandsaur district had gone to Vaishno Devi.

A team of senior officials from the district administration visited to Bhilkhedi village and met the family members. Those who died in the tragic landslide have been identified as Fakirchand Gurjar (50) and Ratan Bai (65).

Two people from the area were injured in the incident and have been identified as Sohan Bai (47) and Devilal (45).

Two people still missing from the area were identified as Parmanand (29) and Arjun (25).

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who is from Mandsaur, expressed his condolences.

Devda informed that people from the Gurjar community of Bhilkhedi village of Mandsaur had gone to Vaishno Devi on August 23, and some of them have lost their lives.

"I offer my tribute to the departed souls and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the tragic landslide incident. I have discussed the matter with the Mandsaur district administration and instructed them to provide all possible help to the families of the affected people," Devda wrote on X on Wednesday night.

According to reports, while 35 bodies were recovered from the debris, at least 23 pilgrims were injured in the incident.

With more people feared trapped, rescue teams of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board personnel and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are continuing to dig through the mounds of rubble to look for survivors.

The landslide took place on Tuesday near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, approximately halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra.

Heavy rain had forced some pilgrims to take shelter under a shed in the area where the landslide occurred.

Katra, the pilgrimage's base camp, remained deserted on Wednesday as landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway prevented vehicles from reaching the town.

According to information, the injured are being treated at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Katra, where medical teams have been instructed to provide specialised care.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the hospital.

"I met devotees injured in the landslide. I urged doctors to ensure the best possible treatment. My gratitude to emergency responders, SMVDSB employees and citizens whose intervention saved many lives," the L-G wrote on X.

--IANS

pd/svn