Two electrocuted as truck carrying Goddess Kali idol hits high-tension power line in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 6 (IANS) A tragic accident during a religious procession in Temer Bhita village, under the Gaura Bazar police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, has claimed the lives of two men and left 12 others injured.

The incident, late Sunday night, occurred when a truck carrying a Goddess Kali idol for immersion came into contact with an 11,000 kV high-tension power line, resulting in a massive electric shock that spread through the vehicle.

The truck had been decorated with iron poles for the Navratri immersion procession. As it moved through the area, the poles inadvertently touched the overhead power line, triggering the fatal electrocution.

Chintu Vishwakarma, 38, and Akhilesh Patel, 48, who were aboard the vehicle, died instantly.

The injured, all young men participating in the procession, were rushed to the Government Victoria Hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently being monitored by medical staff.

District authorities, including senior medical personnel, have been directed to ensure proper care for the injured.

Rajendra Singh, State Public Works Department Minister, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He wrote on his X handle, “Upon receiving news of an electrocution incident during the Maa Durga immersion procession in Jabalpur's Bhita village, I rushed to the district hospital to inquire about the health of the injured and instructed doctors to provide appropriate treatment. The news of two people losing their lives in the accident is extremely sad…”

The victims include Makhan Chaudhary (35), Harsu Patel (18), Nitin Patel (20), Atul Vishwakarma (18), Prashant Namdev (19), Nomit Patel (24), Mayank Namdev (20), Vivek Yadav (20), Ramcharan Patel (20), Kapil (25), and two individuals named Manish Patel, aged 25 and 26 respectively.

All were part of the group accompanying the idol during its immersion ritual. Upon receiving news of the incident, local officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene. “The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem following Panchnama procedures. A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident,” police officials said.

--IANS

sktr/dpb