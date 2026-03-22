Two electricians killed in balcony slab collapse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Two persons were killed and one injured when a portion of a slab caved in at an apartment in the Begumpet area here on Sunday, police said.

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The incident occurred at Methodist Colony in Kundan Bagh, under the limits of the Panjagutta Police Station.

Two persons working as electricians died in the mishap, while the house owner sustained critical injuries.

The victims were identified as Devidas (56) and Vivek (32), both residents of Seetharambagh in Asifnagar.

According to the police, the owner of a flat, Diwakar Prasad, had hired the services of two electricians, Devidas and Vivek, for some work at his flat located on the third floor of an apartment building.

The electricians were working while Diwakar Prasad was standing in the balcony when, all of a sudden, the slab caved in. All three persons fell to the ground and suffered injuries.

Devidas and Vivek died on the spot due to their injuries, while Prasad was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The bodies of Devidas and Vivek were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Telangana’s Khammam district, a 70-year-old man died by hanging.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Yerrupalem on Sunday, with the hanging resulting in decapitation.

The deceased was identified as Venkatrami Reddy (70), a resident of Banigandlapadu village in Yerrupalem mandal. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that he took the extreme step due to financial problems.

In another incident, a couple and a child suffered serious burn injuries when a motorcycle caught fire while petrol was being filled into the vehicle at a shop in a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred at Gonabavi village in Gummagatta mandal on Sunday. The child’s condition is stated to be critical.

--IANS

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