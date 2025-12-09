Two drug peddlers held in J&K's Baramulla; 964 gm heroin seized

Srinagar, Dec 9 (IANS) The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district said on Tuesday that it has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 964 grams of heroin from them.

A police statement said, "In a sustained effort to combat the menace of narcotics, Baramulla Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband from their possession."

"A police team of Baramulla Police, under the close supervision of Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla Assistant Superintendent of Police Headquarter Neha Jain (IPS), and Baramulla Police Station Station House Officer Inspector Owais Geelani carried out a targeted operation near Government Medical College Baramulla Parking Area at around 7 p.m. on Monday.

"During the operation, the team intercepted two suspicious individuals, identified as Sobiya Bano (29), the daughter of late Mohammad Sadiq Khan, and Tahir Ahmad Khan (26), the son of Amar Zaman Khan, both residents of Trikanjan village in Boniyar tehsil of Baramulla," the police statement added.

"During their personal search, police recovered a total of 964 grams of heroin-like substance, packed in two packets weighing 424 grams and 540 grams respectively. The contraband is valued at nearly Rs one crore in the illegal market."

"Additionally, two mobile phones and one vehicle (Tata Punch, Registration number JK05L-7844) were seized from their possession. Accordingly, a case vide FIR under Sections 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Baramulla Police Station."

"Further investigation is underway. Baramulla Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug trafficking from the society and appeals to the public to extend cooperation by sharing information related to drug abuse or peddling in their areas," the statement said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful activities.

It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

sq/khz