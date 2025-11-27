Two die in fog-related crash on Indore-Bhopal highway, three critical

Bhopal/Sehore: Two persons were killed and three others critically injured on the Indore-Bhopal National Highway near Darbar Dhaba in Sehore district early Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred around 6 a.m. when a car carrying five members of the Nema family rammed into a moving truck on the road near a rehabilitation centre, Sainkrakhed. Dense morning fog drastically reduced visibility, and police believe the driver could not spot the moving vehicle in time. Travelling at high speed, the car lost control and collided head-on with the truck’s rear, completely shattering the front portion of the car.

The two deceased have been identified as Sandhya Nema (56), a resident of Indore, and her nephew Mridang Nema (28) from Bhopal. Both died instantly due to the massive impact.

Speaking to IANS, Vikram Adarsh, police station Kotwali police station in charge, said the three seriously injured -- Neelam Nema (40), Sanjeev Nema (45) and one other family member Sanjeev Nema (45) were immediately rushed to the district hospital.

“Later, Neelam and Sanjeev were referred to Bhopal and later shifted to a private facility as their condition remained critical,” the police officer said.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as locals and highway travellers gathered at the site. “There was thick fog everywhere. Suddenly, we heard a huge crash and saw the mangled car. People started shouting for help,” said a tea-stall owner near Darbar Dhaba.

Preliminary investigations by Kotwali Police Station confirm the family was travelling to Indore, possibly to attend a family function.

“High speed combined with poor visibility due to fog appears to be the primary cause. The truck was moving on the road but without sufficient warning markers,” said the official, adding, “The injured victims said the truck driver applied the brake suddenly, giving no room for them to control the vehicle.”

The truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This is the second major fog-related accident on the Indore-Bhopal corridor within 24 hours, underscoring the deadly combination of winter fog, overspeeding, and inadequate reflective signage on heavy vehicles.

Highway authorities have assured stricter patrolling and deployment of fog-safety squads during early morning hours.

