Two defence choppers rescue five men trapped in Telangana floods

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Two armed forces helicopters rescued five villagers trapped in floods in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Thursday.

The villagers were stranded in the floods near the Upper Maneru Project in Gambhiraopet Mandal since Wednesday.

The helicopters were deployed for the rescue operation after Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar made a request to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister responded immediately and directed defence officials to send helicopters for the rescue mission.

Sanjay Kumar thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their swift response in deploying helicopters, and to IAF Air Commodore V.S. Saini and team for their efficient coordination of the operation.

He had earlier reached out to Defence Ministry officials regarding the movement of armed forces helicopters to Telangana and requested their deployment at the earliest to strengthen rescue operations.

Air Commodore Saini and Group Captain Chattopadhyaya assured that three helicopters were ready but explained that continuous heavy rains were affecting their movement to the affected areas. They also informed him that efforts were underway to mobilise choppers from alternative stations like Nanded and Bidar.

Sanjay Kumar said the two helicopters will remain stationed at Sircilla to provide immediate assistance as required.

The minister on Wednesday spoke to one of the trapped persons over the phone and assured full support to rescue them.

These men had gone to graze cattle but were stranded in floods. Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Mahesh B. Gite said that essential food items were delivered to the trapped men using drones.

The Union Minister said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were extending full cooperation to the Telangana government in evacuation and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha visited flood-affected areas in Ramayampet in Medak district. He met the victims and inspected submerged colonies.

He directed officials to shift people to safer places and provide essentials like food, clothes, and bed sheets.

Rescue teams of revenue, police, and disaster management officials saved 60 people trapped in floods.

