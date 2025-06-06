Two crore saplings planted in Meghalaya in five years: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, June 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday that in the last five years, at least 2 crore saplings were planted and nearly 22,000 hectares of forest cover have been added in the state.

The Chief Minister outlined the state’s ambitious roadmap for the next five years, with a goal of adding 40,000 more hectares of green cover. Sangma, on Friday, took part in a tree plantation programme by planting a Conocarpus erectus (Buttonwood) sapling at the premises of the new Assembly building located at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that the act of planting a tree carries deep symbolic meaning—not only as a contribution to the environment but also as a powerful commitment to future generations. “It’s not just about planting a tree. It is also about the moment, the timing, and the location. This makes it even more special,” he stated.

The CM also spotlighted the state’s flagship Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) programme, which compensates communities Rs 15,000 per hectare annually to protect and preserve forested lands. “Through PES, Rs 42 crore has been distributed so far, safeguarding 52,000 hectares of forests,” he noted. He further announced the launch of the Green Meghalaya Plus programme, which will offer up to Rs 20,000 per hectare and aims to preserve 1 lakh hectares of forest land in partnership with local communities.

Turning his focus to civic cleanliness, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s mission-mode preparations for the National Games 2027, which Meghalaya will host. Under the Clean Shillong Mission, he revealed, the government has already enhanced manpower in the municipal board for more frequent garbage collection and begun pipelining efforts in Marten to tackle legacy waste.

“Almost 50 per cent of Marten’s legacy waste has already been cleared. Our goal is to transform it into a beautiful garden park,” he added. The Chief Minister called for collective participation in the clean-up efforts, stating, “This is not just a government initiative. We need everyone—leaders, officials, and citizens—to be part of this movement.”

He also highlighted the government’s multi-pronged plan that includes purification systems, community engagement, and regulatory measures as part of the broader urban sanitation strategy. Describing the plantation drive as a lasting legacy, he urged all ministers and officials to continue nurturing the trees they plant. “Let’s not just plant and forget. Let us take time to care for and watch them grow. This is our shared commitment,” he appealed.

In a notable announcement, the Chief Minister also shared the government's latest beautification initiative. Along a newly constructed 10-kilometre stretch in the Mawdiangdiang township area, 1,000 cherry blossom trees are being planted over a 2-kilometre stretch. “Inspired by Japan’s scenic avenues, this vision will soon become a reality right here in Meghalaya,” he said, inviting those who couldn’t attend the plantation to visit and take part in nurturing these trees.

