Two cousins electrocuted in Jaisalmer as high-tension wire snaps during rain

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) Two young cousins were fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with a live wire that had fallen onto the ground on a road in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during a period of heavy rainfall and strong winds, officials said here on Thursday.

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The tragic incident happened in the Sagar police station area of the district.

An 11 kV high-tension power line snapped amid heavy rain and winds, falling onto the road. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Vikram Singh (25) and Raju Singh (20) were on their way to their fields on a motorcycle. Due to poor visibility in the dark, they failed to notice the live wire lying on the road and came into contact with it. Both died on the spot.

The incident came to light on Thursday when passersby spotted the bodies and alerted authorities. Police reached the scene and took both bodies into custody.

Locals have raised serious concerns about alleged negligence by the Electricity Department, claiming that complaints regarding the same power line had been made earlier but went unaddressed.

The weather in Rajasthan has taken a sudden turn under the influence of a Western Disturbance, bringing continuous rainfall and strong gusty winds across several districts.

While the shift has provided relief from rising temperatures, it has, however, led to dangerous situations in parts of the state, as was witnessed in Jaisalmer.

The adverse weather has also taken a toll on agriculture in Jaisalmer and Barmer. Standing crops of cumin (jeera) and isabgol (psyllium husk) have suffered extensive damage due to rain and strong winds.

The Agriculture Department has begun assessing the losses.

A drop of around 9 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures has been recorded across Rajasthan, bringing temporary relief from the heat. However, this sudden weather change has increased concerns among farmers and residents alike, highlighting the dual impact of the unseasonal rains.

--IANS

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