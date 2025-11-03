Two brothers die after falling into safety tank of Noida house

Noida, Nov 3 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two brothers died on Monday after falling into the safety tank of their house in Chotpur Colony under Noida’s Sector 63 police station limits, officials said.

A neighbour who attempted to rescue them is currently undergoing treatment and is stated to be stable.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrabhan, 40, and his younger brother Raju, 26.

Originally from Bulandshahr, the brothers had moved to Chotpur Colony after purchasing a house. Both worked as carpenters in the Khoda area and were known locally as hardworking and soft-spoken.

The incident took place on Monday morning when the concrete slab covering the safety tank in their house reportedly collapsed.

Chandrabhan, who was standing on it at the time, fell inside. In a desperate attempt to save him, Raju immediately climbed down but became trapped due to toxic gases inside the tank, leading to suffocation.

Seeing the brothers in distress, their neighbour Hemant, son of Prem Singh and also a native of Bulandshahr district, attempted to rescue them. However, he too inhaled the poisonous fumes and lost consciousness.

On receiving the information, the Sector 63 police and fire department rushed to the spot. The rescue team used a cutter to break open the floor and pull the victims out.

All three were shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared Chandrabhan and Raju dead on arrival. Hemant was admitted for treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

Police have taken the bodies into custody, completed the 'panchnama', and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the locality in shock. Residents said the brothers had recently bought the house and were trying to improve it.

"They had just begun to settle here. No one imagined such a tragedy would happen," a neighbour said.

Authorities are examining whether the safety tank was structurally weak or improperly constructed.

