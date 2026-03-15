Two BJD MLAs face show-cause notices for missing key meetings amid RS poll tensions

Bhubaneswar, March 15 (IANS) In the midst of growing accusations of horse-trading in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the main opposition party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), on Sunday issued show-cause notices to two of its MLAs for their mysterious absence from meetings convened by party president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at his residence over the past three days.

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The show-cause notices were issued to Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar and Jayadev MLA Naba Kishor Mallick by senior BJD leader and the party’s chief whip in the Odisha Assembly, Pramila Mallik.

“It has been noted that you have been absent from the meetings convened by the President, BJD, at Naveen Nivas for the past three consecutive days. Despite the issuance of a whip mandating presence at Naveen Nivas, your attendance at these crucial meetings has been lacking. Considering this communication as a show-cause notice, you are hereby directed to report to Naveen Nivas by 9:00 p.m. on March 15th, 2026,” reads the order.

Previously, the BJD had issued a three-line whip directing its legislators to remain in the state capital from March 13 to 16 in view of the Rajya Sabha elections. In addition, the party had ordered its MLAs to attend compulsory training sessions at the residence of the BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, during the evenings for a duration of three days.

According to party sources, the meeting was convened to ensure unity among BJD MLAs ahead of the voting for the Rajya Sabha.

The Odisha Congress also earlier on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Mohana MLA Dasarathi Gomango for alleged indiscipline after he mysteriously remained incommunicado for the past several days.

In another interesting development on Sunday, the opposition Congress party accused ruling BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray of trying to lure Congress MLAs staying at a resort in Bengaluru by offering financial inducements through some of his alleged associates.

--IANS

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