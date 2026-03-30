Two arrested for gangrape of woman in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, March 30 (IANS) In a shocking development, the Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested two persons on the charges of the gangrape of a woman in the Tamando area of the city during the intervening night of March 27 and 28.

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The accused were identified as Narayana Swain (31) and Bichitra Sahoo (34) of Nayagarh district. The accused persons reportedly work as private Ambulance drivers in Bhubaneswar.

Police sources revealed that the victim woman, hailing from West Bengal, who had been residing with her husband—a mason—at their rented accommodation in the Chandaka area of Bhubaneswar, was known to the prime accused, Swain.

Their acquaintance stemmed from the fact that Swain frequently visited the house of one of his close relatives, who resides in the neighbourhood of the couple in Chandaka. This familiarity was misused by the prime accused to gain the victim’s trust.

The sources also added that on Friday night, following a quarrel with her husband, the victim decided to leave for her home in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the prime accused encountered her and offered a lift to the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

However, instead of taking her to the Railway Station, Swain reportedly took the victim to his rental accommodation at Ranasinghpur area under the Tamando police station limits, where he stays with his roommate, co-accused Sahoo. The two accused allegedly subjected the victim to sexual assault.

Following the act, they reportedly issued threats, warning her not to disclose the incident to anyone, thereby attempting to silence her through intimidation and fear.

However, after being freed from their clutches, the woman lodged a complaint with Tamando police, which launched an investigation into the matter by registering a case (102/26) in this regard on March 29.

Subsequently, the police swung into action and arrested the duo who were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody on Monday.

--IANS

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