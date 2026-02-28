Two arrested by Railway Police in UP's Chandauli, cash worth 1.75 crore seized

Chandauli, Feb 28 (IANS) The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized Rs 1.75 crore in cash allegedly being transported illegally during a checking drive at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, officials said on Saturday.

The action was carried out as part of intensified security measures being undertaken ahead of the upcoming festivals.

A joint team of the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been conducting extensive checking at railway stations, platforms and aboard trains to prevent unlawful activities.

According to the police, two persons identified as Ritesh and Prignesh, both residents of Lucknow, were apprehended during a late-night checking drive on the Akal Takht Express (Train No. 12318), which was travelling from Lucknow to Kolkata.

A police official said the accused were travelling in coach A1 of the train.

"During checking, the team grew suspicious of the two passengers. Upon searching their bags, Rs 1.75 crore in Indian currency was recovered from berths 13 and 14," the official added.

The accused allegedly failed to provide any satisfactory explanation regarding the source or purpose of the cash during questioning.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that the seized amount could be linked to jewellery-related hawala transactions, though officials said the exact nature of the case will be determined after further investigation.

The Income Tax Department has been informed about the seizure, and further proceedings will be initiated by the department in accordance with the law.

Officials termed the seizure a significant breakthrough and said coordinated checking drives by the GRP and RPF will continue in the coming days, especially in view of the festive rush.

They added that strict action will be taken against those found involved in illegal cash transportation, hawala operations, and other unlawful activities, in coordination with the Income Tax Department and other concerned agencies.

