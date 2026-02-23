Two Andhra police officers caught accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh on Monday caught two police officers red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh at a police station in YSR Kadapa district.

The ACB officials laid a trap at Simhadripuram Police Station and apprehended N.V. Ramana, Circle Inspector of Pulivendula Rural Circle, and Dasari Anil Kumar, Sub-Inspector at Simhadripuram Police Station, while they were accepting the bribe amount.

According to ACB officials, the two officers had allegedly demanded a bribe from an accused involved in chain-snatching cases.

The accused had reportedly purchased a motorcycle from one Brahmam, who was allegedly part of a gang involved in selling stolen two-wheelers sourced from Kashmir after altering their registration number plates.

The accused was allegedly using the motorcycle for committing chain-snatching offences and was suspected to be involved in snatching gold chains worth approximately Rs 15 lakh.

After gathering information about the accused’s activities, the police officers allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in exchange for extending favourable treatment in the case.

The accused had initially paid a portion of the demanded amount last Saturday. However, when the officers allegedly began pressuring him for the remaining amount, he approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and instructed the complainant to hand over Rs 3 lakh to the Sub-Inspector at the police station.

When the complainant handed over the bribe amount, ACB officials intervened and caught Sub-Inspector Dasari Anil Kumar red-handed. Circle Inspector N.V. Ramana was also detained in connection with the case.

The ACB has initiated further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district, ACB officials caught Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Kurmana Apparao and Data Entry Operator Uppada Kameswara Rao while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a retired teacher.

In another case, a Village Revenue Officer (VRO), identified as R. Chittibabu of Savaravalli village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, was also caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a complainant.

ACB Director General Atul Singh had said last month that the bureau would expand its network of informants to identify corrupt officials across departments and strengthen anti-corruption enforcement.

According to official data, the ACB registered 115 cases in 2025, including 69 trap cases, eight disproportionate assets cases, seven criminal misconduct cases, 19 regular enquiries, and 12 surprise inspections.

