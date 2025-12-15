Two accused in attack on sub-inspector in Jammu arrested

Jammu, Dec 15 (IANS) Two men who allegedly attacked a Police Sub-Inspector in Jammu have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Police traced and arrested the two main accused in connection with the attack on a Sub-Inspector at Gurrah Morh area of the city within hours.

"Yesterday evening, Sub-Inspector Nitin Khajuria, Investigating Officer at Police Station Bakshi Nagar, was intercepted and attacked by a group of assailants while on duty. The attackers used a sharp-edged weapon and also brandished a pistol, leaving the officer injured," a police official said, adding that the injured officer was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for treatment.

Police registered FIR No. 158/2025 at Police Station Bakshi Nagar under relevant sections of law, and multiple special teams were constituted to trace the accused, the official said.

"Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused were tracked to the Nikki Tawi area. During an attempt to flee under the cover of darkness, two accused, identified as Rishab and Munna, fell down and sustained injuries. Both were arrested on the spot and later shifted to GMC Jammu under police custody for medical treatment," the official added.

"The investigations are continuing, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining two absconding accused involved in the attack."

In another incident, police in Jammu arrested an offender, evading arrest for nearly a year.

Police said that the arrested individual, Mohammad Ayaz alias Shantoo of House number 160, Gujjar Nagar, Jammu, is a known associate of the Royal Singh gang, and was wanted in FIR number 06/2025 registered under sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

”The accused had been evading arrest for the past around 11 months. Acting on specific and reliable information, a team of Police Post Residency Road, led by SI Aaqib Lateef under the supervision of SHO City, Inspector Shakti Devi, conducted a swift operation and arrested the accused from Hotel City Light in the Jewel area of Jammu," an official said.

"The arrested person is a history-sheeter of Police Station Peermitha and a habitual offender involved in several serious criminal cases registered at different police stations across Jammu district between 2013 and 2015. These cases include offences related to assault, attempt to murder, rioting, arms act violations, obstructions of public servants, and other serious crimes," the official added.

After his arrest, the accused was brought to Police Station City, where further investigation is underway, and all legal formalities are being completed as per law.

