Two absconders linked to Ravi Godara gang arrested in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 10 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested two absconding criminals from Kota, Rajasthan, following a seven‑hour operation, foiling their attempt to set up a criminal network in the city.

The arrested men, linked to organised crime syndicates operating across Rajasthan and other states, were identified as Aman, also known as Baccha (Ehsan Ali Sayyed), 25, a resident of Bakra Mandi, and Suheb, also known as Chintu (Firoz Khan Pathan), 26, from Patanpol, Kota, police said on Tuesday.

Both have violent criminal records, with over 20 serious offences registered in Rajasthan, including organised extortion, attempted murder, targeted shootings, and violations of the Arms Act, officials added.

An official told IANS, "We apprehended both of them on the Vejalpur‑Vasna road in Ahmedabad. They had come here to establish their network due to difficulties in Rajasthan. They had also acquired a car, and there is a possibility of local handlers being involved. We are still questioning them about their stay and the people they intended to meet. Aman Baccha is particularly notorious, with numerous offences registered against him."

According to the Crime Branch, intelligence inputs indicated that the duo had been allied with associates of a broader organised crime network linked to Rohit Godara, named in several extortion and threat cases in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Police have previously carried out multiple operations against gangs connected to both the Godara network and the larger Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, which has been under extensive investigation for inter‑state extortion and violent crimes.

Officers said the suspects were detained after a prolonged chase and taken into custody before committing any offence in Ahmedabad.

"The operation was based on precise human intelligence, and the alertness of the team ensured they were arrested swiftly," the official added.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch is coordinating closely with the Rajasthan Police. Upon completion of legal formalities in Gujarat, the accused will be handed over to the Kota Police for further investigation and proceedings.

