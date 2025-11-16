TVK to hold statewide protest in TN today against SIR of electoral rolls

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has called for a statewide protest on Sunday, voicing strong objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is gearing up for a major mobilisation across Tamil Nadu with demonstrations planned in all district headquarters.

According to senior party functionaries, TVK has directed its district secretaries and local leaders to organise coordinated protests at 11 a.m. on the scheduled day.

State-level office-bearers are expected to lead the demonstrations in key districts, while zonal and union-level office bearers will oversee local mobilisation and ensure maximum participation.

Party sources indicated that TVK’s primary contention is that the SIR exercise, currently being carried out by the Election Commission of India could have “serious implications” for voter inclusivity and transparency.

The leadership has reportedly expressed concern that large sections of eligible voters might face procedural hurdles or risk deletion due to alleged lapses in the door-to-door verification process.

TVK insiders said the protest is being positioned not just as a political demonstration but as a public-awareness campaign aimed at highlighting what the party views as potential risks embedded in the revision process.

“The message going down to the cadre is clear — this is about protecting the democratic right to vote. Every district unit has been asked to engage with the public, distribute awareness leaflets, and explain how the SIR could affect ordinary voters,” a senior functionary said.

The party has also instructed its district teams to document local grievances related to the ongoing revision, including complaints about Booth-Level Officers (BLOs), alleged inaccuracies in draft rolls, and reports of names missing.

These findings, TVK sources said, will be consolidated and submitted as a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer after the protests.

An official announcement from TVK president Vijay is expected shortly.

Party insiders said the statement will outline the protest plan, appeal for disciplined participation, and frame the agitation as a democratic intervention rather than a confrontation with election authorities.

With the 2026 Assembly polls drawing closer, political observers note that TVK’s move signals an escalation in its political messaging and grassroots activity. The protest is expected to be the party’s most extensive statewide mobilisation since its inception, and TVK leaders believe it will help consolidate their organisational strength ahead of the electoral season.

--IANS

rs/