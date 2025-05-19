TVK to hold second phase of booth committee conference in Vellore

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) After the successful completion of the first phase of the booth committee conference in Coimbatore, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is now actively engaged in discussions with party leaders to gear up for the second phase of the event.

The upcoming conference is being planned as a major organisational exercise aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots network ahead of future electoral battles.

According to party sources, several locations were scouted for hosting the next leg of the conference, and Vellore has been finalised as the venue.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand, along with other senior party executives, is reported to have visited Vellore recently to personally inspect and approve the arrangements for the event.

The two-day conference in Vellore will see the participation of booth-level committee members from 20 districts, including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, and Krishnagiri.

The gathering is expected to bring together hundreds of grassroots-level workers to discuss political strategies, booth management, and voter outreach plans.

TVK president Vijay is scheduled to attend the conference and deliver a special address to party members. Sources indicate that he will outline the next phase of TVK’s political roadmap, focusing on organisational consolidation and district-level mobilisation.

In addition to the formal sessions, preparations are also underway for a public roadshow featuring Vijay, which is likely to take place on the sidelines of the conference.

The roadshow is expected to draw significant public attention and reinforce the party’s growing visibility in northern Tamil Nadu. The exact dates of the conference have not yet been officially announced. However, an announcement is expected soon, with party cadres already preparing for the event under the direct supervision of state-level coordinators.

The Vellore conference is seen as a continuation of TVK’s efforts to expand its presence across Tamil Nadu by energising its booth-level machinery and ensuring direct engagement between the leadership and grassroots workers.

